An apartment building has been evacuated in Mississauga after an explosion blew out a wall.

Emergency crews responded to the building in the area of Rathburn Road and Fieldgate Drive shortly before 9 a.m.

Firefighters confirmed there was an explosion that caused a wall to collapse. Initial reports indicated that the explosion emanated from one of the units.

It’s not yet clear what caused the explosion.

Several people were on lower level balconies when emergency crews arrived.

Peel Regional Paramedic Services said they assessed several people at the scene but no injuries have been reported so far.

Fire crews are going through the building to make sure that it is still sound.

Police are going door to door to make sure that residents are out of the building.