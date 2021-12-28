The City of Mississauga has cancelled all of its organized events for New Year’s Eve amid a worsening fourth wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mississauga was planning to host a full day of events at Celebration Square that would have culminated with a fireworks display at the stroke of midnight.

But in a release issued on Tuesday morning it confirmed that it is now cancelling “all organized events” in response to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

It is the second straight year that Mississauga has had to forgo New Year’s Eve fireworks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was a really tough decision to make but absolutely necessary to keep our residents safe,” Commissioner of Community Services Jodi Robillos said in the release. “When we made the decision to host New Years Eve, the situation with COVID-19 was much more stable. Typically, New Years Eve events at Celebration Square have drawn very large crowds. With the current situation of COVID-19 cases, now is not the time to be gathering in massive groups.”

The City of Mississauga says that the skating rink at Celebration Square will still be open until 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and there will be food trucks operating on-site. However, it says that anyone still in the square after 11 p.m. will be “encouraged to head home to watch a virtual countdown and ring in the New Year safely.”

At this point it remains unclear whether fireworks displays planned for other GTA communities will go ahead on Friday.

The City of Toronto had previously announced plans for a “10-minute, high-altitude fireworks display” that would be launched from several locations along the city’s waterfront.

The hope was that by making the fireworks display viewable from anywhere near Lake Ontario, it would eliminate the need for large crowds to gather at Nathan Phillips Square.

“Our economic development staff have worked with Toronto Public Health to make sure that this can be done in a way that is safe but represents, as we've been trying to do in every area, something that is between last year's rather stark lonely experiences where people couldn't be with each other at all to something that goes partway to the return to normalcy,” Mayor John Tory said earlier this month.