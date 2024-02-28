A lottery retailer in Mississauga is about a month away from claiming a million-dollar prize.

On Jan. 9, Hyoshin Kim won $1 million with Merry Millions, a limited-time quick pick game only available in Ontario. Since she works in the industry, the claim falls within the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation’s definition of an “insider win.”

In a release, OLG says Kim did not purchase or validate the winning ticket at her workplace.

When a lottery employee wins a prize of $10,000 or more, the OLG requires an enhanced review, validation and a 30-day publication period before the winner gets paid out to make sure there are no additional claims on the winning ticket.

Kim will receive her prize money on March 25 so long as no additional claims are made beforehand.

The winning ticket was purchased from Silvercreek Convenience in Mississauga.