Police have arrested and charged a man as part of an intimate partner violence investigation after he allegedly pulled a gun on a woman in a Mississauga home.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) said the investigation was launched after the service received a report that a suspect had assaulted a female victim, pointed a firearm at her, and threatened to shoot another person.

As a result, officers with PRP executed a search warrant at a Mississauga residence on Oct. 31. During the warrant execution, officers seized two prohibited firearms, ammunition, and a quantity of drugs, police said.

Brian Gyeni, 32, was arrested at the residence. Police laid a number of charges on the accused, including but not limited to one count of uttering threats, four counts of assault, two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm, and one count of careless use of a firearm.

The charges have not been tested in court. Gyeni was held for a bail hearing and made his first appearance at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is being asked by police to contact investigators from the Intimate Partner Violence Unit at ext. 4990.