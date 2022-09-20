A 26-year-old man has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman inside a Mississauga Canadian Tire store on Monday night.

The incident happened at a store in the Heartland Town Centre near Mavis and Britannia roads at around 6 p.m.

The female victim was found without vital signs and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

A male suspect, meanwhile, was located at the scene suffering from minor injuries.

He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.

In a news released issued on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Mississauga resident Charanjeet Singh.

Police have not yet released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.