Mississauga man charged with first-degree murder in stabbing of woman at Canadian Tire store
Published Tuesday, September 20, 2022 6:26AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 20, 2022 2:56PM EDT
A 26-year-old man has been formally charged with first-degree murder in connection with the stabbing death of a woman inside a Mississauga Canadian Tire store on Monday night.
The incident happened at a store in the Heartland Town Centre near Mavis and Britannia roads at around 6 p.m.
The female victim was found without vital signs and was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
A male suspect, meanwhile, was located at the scene suffering from minor injuries.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The circumstances surrounding the stabbing remain unclear.
In a news released issued on Tuesday, police identified the suspect as Mississauga resident Charanjeet Singh.
Police have not yet released the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.