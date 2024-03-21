Mississauga shooting leaves one person dead
Published Thursday, March 21, 2024 6:38AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 21, 2024 6:38AM EDT
One man is dead and another is in hospital following an overnight shooting in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police say they were called to an address in the area of Dixie Road and Queensway East around 2:43 a.m.
One person was subsequently pronounced dead, while another was transported to a trauma centre, but is expected to survive, police said.
There is no suspect information available so far, Peel police said.