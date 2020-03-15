

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police are investigating after someone tried to throw a Molotov cocktail into an empty lawyer’s office in Lawrence Heights overnight.

It happened at a building on Dufferin Street north of Lawrence Avenue at around midnight.

Reports from the scene suggest that the crude incendiary device smashed through one pane of a second story window but only cracked the second pane.

It did spark a small fire on the exterior of the building but fire crews were able to quickly knock down the blaze.

Police say that there was minor damage to the window and exterior wall as a result.

The incident remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.