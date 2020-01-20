

Provincial police are investigating after they say more than $100,000 in meat was stolen from two butcher shops in the Peterborough, Ont., area.

Police say the thefts took place in two separate incidents roughly a week apart, with the latest occurring over the weekend.

They say the first break-in happened overnight between Jan. 11 and 12, when three male suspects forced open a loading dock door at a shop in Selwyn Township.

Investigators say the group made off with meat products -- including steaks, chickens, and other similar items -- valued around $25,000, driving away in an older model Ford Ranger.

The second incident took place early Sunday morning in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township, and resulted in the theft of roughly $80,000 in meat along with four butcher knives.

Police say it's not yet clear whether the two incidents are related.

