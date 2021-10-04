

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON -- Another sharp jump in COVID-19 cases in New Brunswick forced more than a dozen schools to close Monday, following reports on the weekend indicating the latest surge in infections was showing no signs of letting up.

Health officials on Sunday reported 93 new cases and two virus-related deaths, bringing the pandemic's overall death toll in the province to 66. They said New Brunswick was dealing with 759 active cases, which is more than triple the number in neighbouring Nova Scotia.

On Monday, New Brunswick's Opposition Liberals issued a statement saying the province should offer rapid testing at the province's schools.

"Schools are being closed across the province, children are self-isolating or waiting at home to hear from contact tracers," said Liberal education critic Benoit Bourque.

"Frankly, the situation is getting out of hand. … Regularly testing children, especially those under 12 who cannot be vaccinated, will have the most impact on the spread of the virus."

Bourque said the province obtained 1.15 million rapid tests and has used just over half of them.

Meanwhile, New Brunswick is also reporting a rising number of hospitalizations, with 45 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 20 in intensive care. On Saturday, New Brunswick reported its highest single-day increase for COVID-19 infections, with 140 new cases recorded and an additional four deaths attributed to the virus.

In Nova Scotia, health authorities reported 86 new cases over the weekend, with 77 per cent of them reported in the central zone, which includes Halifax. New cases were also reported in the province's other three health zones.

The 67 new cases in the central zone are linked to community spread, primarily among unvaccinated people aged 20 to 40 who are taking part in social activities, the province said.

As well, seven Nova Scotia schools were notified of COVID-19 exposures on the weekend. No schools have been closed, but about a dozen have imposed limits on non-essential visitors, extracurricular activities and movement within buildings.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2021.