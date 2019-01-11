

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





More than a dozen people are injured after a double decker transit bus slammed into a section of a bus station in Ottawa’s Westboro neighbourhood.

Ottawa police say they were called to Westboro Transitway Station near Scott Street, west of the city’s downtown area at 3:50 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Pictures circulating on social media show a part of a shelter structure at the station impaling the front of the upper level of a bus with paramedics treating several people injured on the ground.

The entire front windshield of the bus appears to have shorn off.

A city councillor later told CTV News Ottawa that that more than 12 people were transported to hospital from the scene, with some of them in serious condition.

Ottawa Hospital said they were treating two people in critical condition at their location.

Video taken at the scene showed firefighters climbing up to the second level of the bus and forcing open windows to assist passengers inside.

A witness told CTV News Ottawa on camera that he saw passengers flung from top level of the double decker bus to the ground below.

OC Transpo said on Twitter it was working to assist paramedics in treating those who were injured.

All transit and other vehicle traffic in the area of the Transitway station has been diverted.