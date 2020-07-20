

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Most of the GTA will be allowed to move forward to Stage 3 of the province’s reopening plan at the end of this week but Toronto and Peel Region will be left behind for now, CTV News Toronto has learned.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to announce this afternoon that Durham, Halton, Hamilton, Niagara, Haldiman-Norfolk, Lambton and York regions will all be permitted to begin Stage 3 on Friday.

Sources, however, tell CTV News Toronto that Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor Essex Region will remain in Stage 2 for at least another week.

The arrangement would seem to be in line with previous comments from Health Minister Christine Elliott, who has said that officials need about four weeks of data to decide whether it is safe to proceed to the next stage in any given region.

Toronto and Peel regions only entered Stage 2 on June 24, so there won’t be four weeks of data available until Friday.

“We expect that the next group will be the second group that moved into stage two and then Toronto will follow,” Elliott told reporters last week.

Toronto, Peel Region and Windsor-Essex have been home to the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the province for weeks now, which is what prompted the Ford government to pursue a regional reopening strategy in the first place.

On Sunday, more than two-thirds of the new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in the province were in either Toronto (25 cases), Peel Region (48 cases) or Windsor-Essex (37 cases).

Meanwhile, there were five or fewer new cases reported in 28 of Ontario’s 34 public health units.

Stage 3 represents a much wider reopening of the province with indoor dining resuming at bars and restaurants and gyms, movie theatres and other entertainment venues allowed to reopen.

The limit on indoor gatherings in regions in Stage 3 also increases from 10 to 50 people with the limit on outdoor gatherings going up to 100 people.

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details during a news conference scheduled for 1 p.m. at Queen’s Park.