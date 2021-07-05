Motorcycle rider in life-threatening condition after Mississauga collision
Published Monday, July 5, 2021 12:59PM EDT
A motorcycle rider has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a collision in Mississauga on Monday afternoon.
Police say that the rider was travelling in the Dundas Street and Cedarglen Gate area at around 12:30 p.m. when his motorcycle was struck by a vehicle.
The circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.
Several roads in the area are currently closed and police are warning motorists to expect “extended delays.”