Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing into North York building
Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com
Published Thursday, September 10, 2020 8:11PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 10, 2020 8:26PM EDT
A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after a motorcycle crashed into a building in North York.
It happened near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue, south of Highway 401, just after 7:30 p.m.
Police say a motorcyclist slammed into a building and suffered head injuries.
The victim was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.
The cause of the crash is unknown.
Police are investigating.