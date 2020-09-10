

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





A woman in her 50s is in critical condition after a motorcycle crashed into a building in North York.

It happened near Keele Street and Falstaff Avenue, south of Highway 401, just after 7:30 p.m.

Police say a motorcyclist slammed into a building and suffered head injuries.

The victim was transported to a hospital in life-threatening condition, police say.

The cause of the crash is unknown.

Police are investigating.