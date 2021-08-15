Motorcyclist critically injured in collision with truck on DVP
An ambulance is seen in this undated photo.
Published Sunday, August 15, 2021 3:29PM EDT
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a collision on the Don Valley Parkway Sunday afternoon.
Emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of the Toronto highway south of Don Mills Road just after 2:30 p.m. for a crash.
Toronto Fire said a motorcycle hit the back of a truck that was trying to merge.
The motorcyclist was badly injured as a result, and life-saving efforts were performed.
The victim was transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
There are road closures in the area as police investigate the collision.