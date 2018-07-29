

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collsion in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Norseman Street and Islington Avenue.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

He subsequently died in hospital, police confirmed.

Norseman Street has been shut down in both directions between Kipling Avenue and Islington Avenue.