Motorcyclist killed in Etobicoke collision
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Sunday, July 29, 2018 10:58AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 29, 2018 1:52PM EDT
A motorcyclist has died in hospital following a collsion in Etobicoke on Sunday morning.
The crash occurred near Norseman Street and Islington Avenue.
Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be a man in his 50s, was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.
He subsequently died in hospital, police confirmed.
Norseman Street has been shut down in both directions between Kipling Avenue and Islington Avenue.