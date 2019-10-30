

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Police are investigating after the driver of a motorcycle reportedly left his injured passenger behind following a crash near the Don Valley Parkway overnight.

Officers on scene told CP24 that the driver of a motorcycle and his passenger were involved in a single-vehicle crash on the ramp to the DVP from Lake Shore Boulevard.

Both fell off of the bike following the crash but the driver, police say, picked up the motorcycle and took off, leaving the injured female passenger behind.

Paramedics confirmed that the woman suffered two broken legs and was taken to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Lanes were closed in the area for the police investigation but have since reopened.