Motorcyclist rushed to hospital following collision in North York
Published Sunday, June 11, 2023 8:13AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, June 11, 2023 8:35AM EDT
A motorcyclist has ‘life-altering’ injuries after colliding with the driver of a vehicle in North York.
The crash happened on Saturday evening shortly before 7 p.m. in the Don Mills area, near The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East.
Toronto police said that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.
The intersection was temporarily closed as police investigated.