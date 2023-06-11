A motorcyclist has ‘life-altering’ injuries after colliding with the driver of a vehicle in North York.

The crash happened on Saturday evening shortly before 7 p.m. in the Don Mills area, near The Donway and Lawrence Avenue East.

Toronto police said that the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

COLLISION:

The Donway + Lawrence Av East

6:59 p.m.

- motorcycle and vehicle involved

- the driver of the vehicle has remained on the scene

- motorcyclist has been transported to hospital with serious injuries

- intersection is closed for investigation @TTCnotices#GO1330203

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 10, 2023

The intersection was temporarily closed as police investigated.