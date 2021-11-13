Motorcyclist seriously injured in collision in Mount Dennis
Published Saturday, November 13, 2021 8:17PM EST
A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a collision in the city's Mount Dennis neighbourhood Saturday night.
Toronto police say two cars and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Jane Street and Eglinton Avenue West around 7 p.m.
The motorcyclist was rushed to a trauma centre in serious but non-life-threatening condition, Toronto paramedics say.
No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the collision is unknown.