Motorcyclist taken to hospital after collision in Upper Beaches
Published Friday, June 3, 2022 3:52PM EDT
A collision between a motorcycle and a car in the city’s Upper Beaches Friday afternoon left a woman critically injured.
Toronto police said it occurred in the area of Gerrard Street East and Ladykirk Avenue, west of Woodbine Avenue, around 3:15 p.m.
A female motorcyclist was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, Toronto paramedics said.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.