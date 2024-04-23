Multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region shuts down ramps to Hwy. 407: police
Published Tuesday, April 23, 2024 8:14AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 23, 2024 8:14AM EDT
A multi-vehicle crash in Durham Region on Tuesday morning has shut down ramps to Highway 407, police say.
According to police, the incident happened just before 7:30 a.m. in the area of Conlin Road and Highway 7.
Thickson Road is currently closed between Conlin and Winchester.
This is a developing story. More details to come...