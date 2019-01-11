Multi-vehicle fire outside Woodbine Racetrack may have been act of arson: police
Multiple vehicles involved in a fire at Woodbine Racetrack early Friday morning are shown. (Michael Nguyen)
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, January 11, 2019 5:25AM EST
Police say that they are investigating whether a multi-vehicle fire outside Woodbine Racetrack overnight was an act of arson.
Emergency crews were first called to a parking lot at the racetrack near Rexdale Boulevard and Highway 427 at around midnight for reports of a single vehicle fire; however police say that by the time they arrived on scene the blaze had spread to several other vehicles.
The fire was knocked down a short time later but significant damage was sustained by the vehicles involved.
Police say that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.
No information has been released about potential suspects at this point.