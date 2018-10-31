

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Multiple fatalities have been reported in a vehicle rollover on Highway 407 in Vaughan.

Ontario Provincial Police said they believe a tanker truck and another vehicle collided at around 5 p.m. on the highway near Keele Street.

The eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway have been blocked off between Dufferin and Jane streets as emergency crews respond to the active incident.

A tanker truck and another vehicle were involved in the collision, according to investigators.

The tanker truck remains fully engulfed in flames in the eastbound lanes of the highway and heavy black smoke can be seen.

“It does appear that this collision was a crossover type of collision, which is surprising on a highway that has concrete walls but you can see the damage and you can see the vehicles travel and obviously that is going to be part of the investigation,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told CP24 from the scene.

“Witnesses have been reporting that a large vehicle went from the westbound lanes onto the eastbound sides and then caused a collision.”

Schmidt said Vaughan Fire is currently working to put out the remaning flames that are burning at the scene.

Schmidt said the road closures will remain in place for “several hours” as an investigation into the deadly crash is conducted.