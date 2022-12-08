Peel Regional Police are searching for multiple suspects after a shooting in Mississauga on Saturday that left one man critically injured.

Police said they were called to the area of The Collegeway and Ridgeway Drive at around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 3 for reports of shots fired.

When they arrived, they located two men with gunshot injuries who were shortly taken to a local hospital.

Police said one of the men was later transferred to a trauma centre, where he remains in critical condition. The other victim was treated for minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.

Investigators believe “multiple culprits” were involved in the shooting and were operating a 2016-2022 grey 5th general Honda CRV.

No descriptions of the suspects have been released.

Police are looking to speak to anyone with information that can help with the investigation. They are urged to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1133 or 1102. They could also leave an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-888-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca