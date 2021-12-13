Hamilton police say they are investigating their latest homicide of the year after a 22-year-old man was intentionally struck by a vehicle in a parking lot early Monday.

Police received a 911 call at around 4:10 a.m. to say that a male victim had been intentionally struck by a vehicle in an apartment parking lot at 2520 Barton Street, near Covington Street, Hamilton police said.

A 24-year-old suspect was arrested by officers at the scene.

After speaking with witnesses and reviewing video evidence, police charged the suspect Monday.

Junaid Mohamed Nizami has been charged with Second-Degree Murder.

“The victim and the accused were known to each other but the extent of their relationship is still under investigation as detectives work through interviews. Police continue to investigate the motive,” police said in a news release.

They said they are not releasing the victim’s name until his family has been notified.

Police are asking anyone with further information to contact investigators.