Ontario is reporting another increase in the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19, despite some encouraging wastewater surveillance data which suggests the sixth wave of the pandemic may have reached a plateau.

The Ministry of Health says that the number of people currently hospitalized with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus is now 1,392, up from 1,332 one day prior.

It is the largest number of COVID hospitalizations recorded in nearly two months and represents a 23.6 per cent increase from this time last week.

The good news is that intensive care admissions continue to hold somewhat steady for the time being.

The latest data suggests that there are 177 people in intensive care units with COVID-19, including 81 that are breathing with the assistance of a ventilator.

That is up roughly 11 per cent from this time last week.

“Look there are some really early signals that we might be headed out of this wave and that is fantastic news but it doesn’t mean this wave is over,” infectious diseased specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch warned during an interview with CP24 on Thursday morning. “We really have to follow hospitalizations and watch those closely. Remember those are delayed metrics. Even though we might see wastewater metrics plateauing or declining it is not unlikely to see hospitalizations continue to rise or even plateau for a while. It will be days or even a week or two before we start to see that (decline) as well.”

The Ontario Science Advisory table released new wastewater surveillance data on Wednesday night which suggested that the level of virus in the community has likely reached a plateau at around 100,000 new cases a day.

However, the table’s scientific director Dr. Peter Jüni has warned that there is still a possibility that cases could rise again, especially after the Easter weekend.

On Thursday Ontario added another 20 net new deaths to its COVID-19 death toll, which is the highest of fatalities reported in a single day since March 9.

It also said that there were 4,589 new cases confirmed through PCR testing with 18.1 per cent of all samples coming back positive. That is compared to 4,224 new lab-confirmed cases at this time last week, with a positivity rate of 17.2 per cent.

“I still think at the end of the day the take home message is that there is still a lot of COVID out there,” Bogoch told CP24. “You still have to be careful, you still should we be wearing a mask indoors, getting vaccinated and getting access to antivirals if you are infected and at risk for severe infection. This is not the time to throw caution to the wind.”

