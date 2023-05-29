New information has emerged about the fatal shooting of an engaged couple fleeing their landlord after a dispute near Hamilton, Ont.

Property records obtained by CTV News Toronto indicate the owner of the house – located at 322 Jones Rd., near Barton Street, in Stoney Creek – was under the name Terry Brekka.

Since 2003, the property has been in his name, according to records.

On Saturday, the unnamed couple was shot dead after they attempted to flee the residence from their 57-year-old landlord who had barricaded himself in the house with multiple guns registered in his name.

Longtime neighbours said Brekka lived in the upper floors of the house and the couple – a 27-year-old female educational assistant and a 28-year-old male electrician — lived in the basement.

A family member of Brekka’s told CTV News Toronto he was a steelworker who was estranged from some relatives, and that he wasn’t known to have guns.

Tony Greenly, who had lived next door to Brekka for 16 years, said he never saw the man with any weapons but he felt intimidated by him.

Sandra Chaisson, who has lived in the area for more than four decades, said the landlord bought the house on Jones Road from her grandparents.

“I can't believe he had weapons registered … I don’t know him well. It just seems out of character,” she said.

“He was very quiet. A very quiet man. I didn't see him much, just to wave hello, but I haven't seen him for a long time,” she said.

Det. Sgt. Steve Bereziuk said investigators are not in a position to release suspect or victim names at this point in time.

“I do believe we’ll be in a position at some point to do that,” he told reporters at the scene on Monday.

On Tuesday, Bereziuk said he'll be travelling a considerable distance out of town to sit down with the families impacted.

“You can imagine the families are really nothing short of broken right now,” he said.