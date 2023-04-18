A new staff report is proposing some big changes to the way Toronto operates warming centres for vulnerable people during the coldest months of the year, starting with the temperature threshold for activating them.

The 26-page report was prepared by Shelter, Support and Housing Administration (SSHA) after Toronto City Council asked the agency in February to review current procedures regulating the opening of warming centres.

It recommends that these sites open during the 2023-2024 winter season when the mercury dips to -5 C or colder or when Environment Canada issues freezing rain, snow squall, winter storm, and/or snowfall and blizzard warnings.

Previously, Toronto activated warming centres when the city’s Medical Officer of Health declared an extreme cold weather alert based on a forecast from Environment Canada that was at least -15 C or when there was a minimum wind chill of -20 C.

The city’s operational lead for homelessness services was also permitted to determine when they would open based on the weather.

Under the proposed plan, that process would be streamlined, leaving that authority solely in the hands of SSHA.

The staff report, which will be reviewed and debated at the Economic and Community Development Committee’s April 25 meeting, is also recommending that warming centres be open from Nov. 15 to April 15.

To help support this change, it calls for Toronto Public Health to assist community partners, as needed, in developing policies to reduce exposure to extreme weather.

The report is also proposing that additional warming centres, one of which would be open 24/7, be secured for the upcoming season by this summer, depending on the availability of space and shelter operators and their readiness to operate, as well as budgets for infrastructure, operating costs, ancillary services like cleaning and security, and ongoing maintenance and repairs. To do so, SSHA would work closely with Corporate Real Estate management to find suitable properties.

An inter-divisional and city working group will also be created to develop a long-term winter services strategy and annual winter capital plans to support the city to “methodically address this critical service need and to meet the goal of having one warming centre in each quadrant” or community council area.

Among other things, this group would be tasked with identifying and reviewing possible warming centre/respite sites either at city-owned and/or operated sites, private market, and/or community-partner owned/operated spaces.

Another way SSHA is proposing that the city find these sites is by engaging with local councillors through a survey of locations in each city ward.

The report also points to the need to collaborate more with community partners, including faith-based organizations, to reduce homelessness and better support those experiencing it.

The need to seek more government funding is also included in the report.

Toronto’s recently passed budget has allocated $16.2 million for winter services response, which includes paying for warming centre spaces from Jan. 1 to April 15, 2023 and from Nov. 15 to Dec. 31, 2023, however there isn’t enough money available to continue operating these sites in 2024.

As a result, City Council must request $5 million from the federal and provincial governments.

The report also calls on the city to ask for an additional $20 million from the Canada-Ontario Housing Benefit Program in 2023 to help supplement rent payments so that up to 2,000 households can exit the shelter system.

“This plan serves as an important first step in helping more people access safe, warm spaces in our winter months,” Don Valley North Coun. Shelley Carroll, the chair of the Economic and Community Development Committee, said in a news release.

“Staff will continue to work to secure additional warming centre sites, expand access to our existing sites, and advance our housing goals so homelessness in our city becomes a rare and brief experience.”

The staff report, if passed at the upcoming Economic and Community Development Committee meeting, is set to be tabled at Toronto City Council’s May meeting.

With files from The Canadian Press.