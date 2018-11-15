Newfoundland woman's search for missing California couple comes to difficult end
Randy and Paula Dodge are seen in this undated combination handout photo. A Newfoundland woman is pleading for help finding missing family members from the California town of Paradise, a fire-ravaged community at the epicentre of the deadliest wildfire in the state's history. Randy and Paula Dodge are among hundreds of people reported missing after a massive blaze levelled the Northern California town of 27,000. At least 42 people have been confirmed dead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Megan Janes
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 10:31AM EST
LEWISPORTE, N.L. -- A Newfoundland woman who launched a desperate bid to find family members missing thousands of kilometres away in a fire-ravaged California town says the search has come to a difficult end.
Megan Janes says her aunt and uncle, Paradise residents Paula and Randy Dodge, are no longer missing but also "no longer with us."
In a post on Twitter, she says her family has "found our answer" and asks for prayers as they get through this "very difficult time."
Janes adds that her "heart is quite heavy" but that "God will see us through."
The couple were among hundreds of people reported missing after a massive blaze, called the Camp Fire, levelled the Northern California town.
Nearly 8,800 homes were destroyed when flames hit Paradise, killing at least 56 people in the state's deadliest wildfire. At least 130 people are still missing.