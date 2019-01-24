

The Canadian Press





PORT COLBORNE, Ont. -- An officer with the Niagara Regional Police Service is facing sex assault charges related to a massage business he had allegedly been running out of his home in Port Colborne, Ont.

Police say 50-year-old Const. David Kukoly, a 28-year member of the force, faces five counts of sexual assault.

He's due to appear in court for a bail hearing in St. Catharines, Ont., on Thursday.

Kukoly, who had been on administrative leave at the time of his arrest, has now been suspended with pay.

The force alleges in a statement that he had been operating a Facebook page under the name Dave Allen, as well as one under the name "Massage by Dave."

Investigators are concerned there may be more alleged victims, and they're urging anyone who received a massage from someone identifying himself as Dave Allen to contact the force.

"I understand the concern within the community when allegations of this nature surface," Chief Bryan MacCulloch said in a statement.

"These allegations are deeply concerning, and I encourage other possible victims to come forward with the assurance that our investigators are committed to fully investigating each instance."

None of the allegations have been proven in court.