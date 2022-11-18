Niagara police say nearly 45 golf carts collectively worth nearly $450,000 were stolen earlier this week.

In a news release issued Friday, Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) says its officers were called down to Rockway Glen Estate Golf Course and Winery on Tuesday.

Through the investigation, police discovered 44 stolen golf carts that they believe were taken sometime between 11 p.m. on Monday night to 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Police say the white and beige 2020 EZGO Tempo Golf Carts are valued at $10,000 each.

Officers are unsure of how many suspects are involved with this theft, but they are believed to have driven each of the carts two kilometres across the golf course and through a cut in the fence leading onto a vineyard service road.

From there, police believe a transport vehicle – or vehicles – waited in the area of Ellis Avenue and Eleventh Street.

NRPS 8 District detectives have been assigned to the investigation, and they ask anyone with information to call 905-688-4111, option 3, extension 1009935.

Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).