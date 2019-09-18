

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





No charges have been laid after an elderly woman was caught driving in the wrong direction on Highway 407 on Tuesday.

Ontario Provincial Police say at around 11 a.m., a 75-year-old driver got on Highway 407 near Highway 403 and began heading westbound in the eastbound lanes.

Dash camera footage of the incident, which was provided to CP24, shows a white vehicle heading in the wrong direction in the left lane of the highway.

Police say officers managed to pull the woman over near Burloak Drive.

The driver was “confused and disoriented” when she was stopped, according to police.

No charges have been laid but police say the woman’s driver’s licence is under review.

No collisions occurred as a result of the incident.