No injuries were reported after a fire tore through three homes in Richmond Hill overnight.

The fire broke out at a house under construction on Duncan Road, near Bayview and 16th avenues, shortly before midnight.

According to a platoon chief on scene, the fire quickly spread to adjacent homes, which were occupied at the time.

Police said everyone inside the homes were able to get out safely.

All three homes sustained heavy damage as a result of the fire, which crews eventually brought under control.

The Office of the Fire Marshal (OFM) will be notified but police could not say if they will be investigating.