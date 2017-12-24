No injuries after North York car fire
Firefighters respond to a vehicle fire near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West Sunday December 24, 2017. (@iamsalvatori /Twitter)
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Sunday, December 24, 2017 4:49PM EST
The occupants of a vehicle that burst into flames in the Downsview area managed to escape injury Sunday.
Several people shared images of the vehicle to social media after it caught fire at around 2:30 p.m. near Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West.
Police said flames were first spotted coming from under the hood of the vehicle and images showed the vehicle fully involved a short time later.
The occupants of the vehicle managed to escape and firefighters quickly arrived on scene to extinguish the flames.
Traffic was shut down in the area for a time because of the fire.