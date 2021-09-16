No injuries were reported after police say shots were fired into a home in Brampton earlier this week.

The incident occurred near Sunny Meadow Boulevard and Bovaird Drive on Tuesday.

According to investigators, unknown suspects showed up at a home in the area and began firing several shots at the residence before fleeing the area.

Police say the home was occupied at the time but no one inside was injured.

Witnesses or anyone with security video or dash camera footage of the incident is asked to contact Peel Regional Police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.