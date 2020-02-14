

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Emergency crews are on scene after a reported explosion at a hangar at Stoney Creek Airport.

It happened just before 2 p.m. on the grounds of the small airport located at 684 Mud Street East.

Hamilton Fire says that more than 10 trucks are at the scene battling a "large working fire."

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The roads in the surrounding area were initially closed but have since reopened, police say.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.