No injuries reported after explosion in hangar at Stoney Creek Airport
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, February 14, 2020 2:19PM EST
Last Updated Friday, February 14, 2020 3:15PM EST
Emergency crews are on scene after a reported explosion at a hangar at Stoney Creek Airport.
It happened just before 2 p.m. on the grounds of the small airport located at 684 Mud Street East.
Hamilton Fire says that more than 10 trucks are at the scene battling a "large working fire."
No injuries have been reported at this time.
The roads in the surrounding area were initially closed but have since reopened, police say.
The cause of the fire remains unknown.
Hamilton Police are investigating an explosion at the Stoney Creek Airport in #HamOnt. Please stay out of the area as traffic will be affected. More information to follow.— Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 14, 2020