TTC buses have been brought in to shelter residents of a Scarborough nursing home displaced by a two-alarm fire late Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a second-floor unit at a long-term care facility near Finch and Warden avenues.

TFS crews are dealing with a residential fire at a nursing home on Finch Ave E. (@ Warden Ave). Fire in a 2nd floor unit is out. Crews now clearing smoke & assisting occupants. TTC buses called in to shelter displaced residents. Thankfully, no injuries reported. ^dv #Toronto — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 25, 2023

Toronto fire said the fire is now out and crews are working to clear smoke and assist occupants.

No injuries have been reported, they said.