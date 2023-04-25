No injuries reported after fire breaks out at Scarborough nursing home
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2023 11:48AM EDT
TTC buses have been brought in to shelter residents of a Scarborough nursing home displaced by a two-alarm fire late Tuesday morning.
The fire broke out around 11 a.m. in a second-floor unit at a long-term care facility near Finch and Warden avenues.
TFS crews are dealing with a residential fire at a nursing home on Finch Ave E. (@ Warden Ave). Fire in a 2nd floor unit is out. Crews now clearing smoke & assisting occupants. TTC buses called in to shelter displaced residents. Thankfully, no injuries reported. ^dv #Toronto— Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 25, 2023
Toronto fire said the fire is now out and crews are working to clear smoke and assist occupants.
No injuries have been reported, they said.