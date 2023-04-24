Two houses fully engulfed in flames as large fire breaks out in Scarborough
A three-alarm residential fire has broken out in Scarborough Monday evening.
Two houses became fully engulfed in flame on Gristone Crescent, in the area of Morningside and Finch avenues, just after 9:30 p.m., Toronto Fire Services confirmed. No injuries have been reported.
Toronto police said in a tweet that they received reports that residents have vacated their homes.
Fire services confirmed to CTV News Toronto they are actively fighting the fire, and are still in a defensive strategy.
Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.
This is a developing story. More to come…