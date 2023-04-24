A three-alarm residential fire has broken out in Scarborough Monday evening.

Two houses became fully engulfed in flame on Gristone Crescent, in the area of Morningside and Finch avenues, just after 9:30 p.m., Toronto Fire Services confirmed. No injuries have been reported.

Toronto police said in a tweet that they received reports that residents have vacated their homes.

Fire services confirmed to CTV News Toronto they are actively fighting the fire, and are still in a defensive strategy.

Residents are asked to avoid the area at this time.

Update: This incident is now operating at a 3-alarm level. ^dv #Toronto — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) April 25, 2023

This is a developing story. More to come…