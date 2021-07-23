No injuries reported after shots fired near daycare centre in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after shots were fired near a daycare centre and a school in Scarborough Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to 39 Durnford Road, in the area of Sheppard Avenue East and Kingston Road, just before 2 p.m.
When officers arrived, no victims were located, but they found evidence of gunfire.
No suspect information has been released.