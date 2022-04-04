No new COVID-related deaths confirmed in Ontario today, officials say
A laboratory technical assistant handles a specimen to be tested for COVID-19 after scanning its barcode upon receipt at in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Published Monday, April 4, 2022 10:32AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 4, 2022 10:34AM EDT
Ontario officials say no new virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours but the province is once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions week-over-week.
According to officials, there are now 857 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, including 168 in the ICU. That is up from 655 and 158 respectively one week ago.
With no new virus-related deaths confirmed today, Ontario's COVID-19 death toll remains at 12,470.
Another 2,248 cases were confirmed by provincial labs today but that continues to be a significant undercount due to restrictions on who is eligible to be tested.
