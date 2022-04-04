Ontario officials say no new virus-related deaths were confirmed over the past 24 hours but the province is once again seeing an uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and intensive care admissions week-over-week.

According to officials, there are now 857 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in Ontario hospitals, including 168 in the ICU. That is up from 655 and 158 respectively one week ago.

With no new virus-related deaths confirmed today, Ontario's COVID-19 death toll remains at 12,470.

Another 2,248 cases were confirmed by provincial labs today but that continues to be a significant undercount due to restrictions on who is eligible to be tested.

