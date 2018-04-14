

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A portion of Line 2 is closed this weekend for scheduled track repairs and maintenance, the TTC says.

The Bloor-Danforth line will be shut down between Kipling and Jane stations on Saturday and Sunday.

Shuttle buses will supplement service and all stations will be open for fare sales and connections to surface routes, the TTC said in a news release.

Wheel-Trans buses will be available for anyone who needs an accessible connection.

Anyone who is heading to the airport is reminded to give themselves extra time to get to their destination.