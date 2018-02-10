

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Subway service is suspended along a three-station stretch of Line 1 this weekend due to work on the Eglinton Crosstown LRT.

There will be no subway service between Lawrence and St. Clair Stations on either Saturday or Sunday.

During the subway closure, Davisville Station will be closed but the other affected stations will remain open for fare sales and access to surface vehicles.

Meanwhile, shuttle buses will be running between Lawrence and St. Clair Stations.

In order to accommodate those shuttle buses, the TTC says that parking on the southbound side of Yonge Street will be restricted between Lawrence and St. Clair avenues from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. There will be no parking restrictions on Sunday.

The subway closure is one of four scheduled for this month. The remaining two planned closures are as follows: