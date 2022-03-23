No winning ticket for Tuesday's $65 million Lotto Max jackpot
A lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, March 23, 2022
TORONTO -- There was no winning ticket was sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $65 million draw.
However, two ticket holders in Ontario will each claim one of the eight available $1 million Maxmillion prizes.
The jackpot for the next draw on March 25 will be an estimated $70 million, with 13 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.