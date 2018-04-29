

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





One male was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in North York overnight.

The incident occurred in the area of Finch and Pearldale avenues, near Islington Avenue, early Sunday morning.

Paramedics say one male victim was located at the scene and was taken to a trauma centre for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have not released any information on possible suspects.