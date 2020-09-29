A woman is in custody after being “unruly” on a flight from Calgary to Toronto on Monday night, RCMP say.

At around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance call on a plane that landed in Winnipeg, according to Manitoba RCMP.

The flight departed from Calgary and had a stopover in Winnipeg before heading to its final destination of Toronto.

When officers arrived at the gate they were told a woman became “unruly” when she found out the flight was stopping in Winnipeg, police said.

Mounties got on the plane and asked the woman to exit the aircraft.

Police said she eventually agreed but continued her “belligerent” behaviour towards officers and the flight crew.

The woman reportedly continued to be “unruly and belligerent” as officers escorted her away from the plane, police said.

On Tuesday, police said an arrest has been made in connection with the incident.

A 34-year-old woman from North York is in police custody and faces charges for causing a disturbance and mischief, police said.

With files from CTV News Winnipeg’s Kayla Rosen.