Halton police have made an arrest in connection with an Oakville sexual assault.

An adult female victim allegedly met the accused via a dating app. Police say the accused also contacted her through social media. The alleged sexual assault took place in the accused’s home.

Police arrested Oakville resident Gurpreet Sandhu, 33, on April 6. He has been charged with one count of sexual assault.

Police believe there may be additional victims. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Halton police.