

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Emergency crews in Lake Placid, New York are continuing to search for a 49-year-old Toronto firefighter who disappeared while on a skiing trip earlier this week.

Constantinos ‘Danny’ Filippidis was last seen sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday while skiing on Whiteface Mountain.

New York State Police say that crews have been searching for Filippidis since he was reported missing late Wednesday afternoon.

They say that about 140 people are out searching for Filippidis, who they describe as an intermediate skier.

In a message posted to Twitter on Friday morning, Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg said that his “thoughts and prayers” are with all those involved in what has become a “difficult situation.”.

“We are deeply appreciative of the efforts of all the first responders working hard to locate our missing @Toronto_Fire member,” he wrote.

According to an email sent to members of the Toronto Professional Fire Fighters' Association, a group of firefighters were in Lake Placid for an annual ski trip when Filippidis disappeared.

A representative from the union is on scene as well as councillors from the Critical Incident Stress Team.

“Local authorities have requested that no additional Toronto Fire Fighters respond to assist in the search at this time, as it is felt that it will only impede the efforts already underway,” the email states.