Police officers tased a “non-compliant” suspect during their arrest after they allegedly caused extensive damage to the emergency entrance of a hospital in Wingham, Ont. last week, prompting a brief lockdown of the premises.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say that on July 5 just before 6 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Wingham and District Hospital for a report of a “disruptive, unwanted individual” that had been asked to the leave the property by hospital staff.

While officers were en route, police say they received a second call, claiming the same individual was attempting to break through the locked hospital doors by using a chair to smash the glass.

The hospital was placed in lockdown while the suspect allegedly damaged both sets of entrance doors and numerous items inside the hospital.

“OPP officers arrived on scene shortly after 6 p.m. and located the suspect inside the emergency department,” police said in a press release.

“The suspect was non-compliant, and a Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW) was utilized to safely gain control of the suspect. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Huron OPP detachment for processing.”

The hospital entrance was subsequently closed for extensive repairs, but has since reopened.

Michael Harrison, 35, of North Huron, has been charged with mischief, uttering threats, forcible entry, common nuisance endangering life, and failure to comply with release order.

Harrison was held for a bail hearing, police say.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact the Huron OPP detachment, or Crime Stopper anonymously.