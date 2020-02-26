

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





It could be a messy commute on Thursday morning as the city digs out from a major winter storm.

The snow began falling on Wednesday morning but only began to intensify late Wednesday afternoon.

Meteorologists say that the bulk of the snowfall will come in the overnight hours with a total accumulation of up to 25 centimetres likely by Thursday morning.

“I wouldn’t expect bare roads necessarily because the snow looks like it is just going to keep coming, so there will be slippery conditions and probably poor visibility for the morning commute,” city spokesperson Eric Holmes told CP24 on Wednesday.

Salters are out now on main roads. Salting operations will continue through the evening until plowing thresholds have been met. Plowing will continue overnight. If you encounter a plow team please give them room and do not try to pass them. — TO Winter Operations (@TO_WinterOps) February 26, 2020

Holmes said that the city applied a salt brine to expressways, hills and bridges in advance of the storm on Tuesday.

He said that salt trucks were also out in full force on Wednesday as the snow began to fall.

As for plows, Holmes said they will likely be deployed to expressways and main roads sometime around 8 p.m. and then be put on local roads once the threshold has been met (8 centimetres of snow).

“We are going to see several days of cleanup,” he said.