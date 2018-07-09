

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a deadly fire in Dundas early Monday morning.

The fire broke out at a home on Greening Court at around 3:45 a.m.

The Hamilton Fire Department told CP24 that when crews arrived on scene, the discovered heavy smoke and a single-storey home engulfed in flames.

One person found inside the home was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.

A second victim who was outside the home when firefighters arrived was also taken to hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.

Firefighters managed to rescue a dog found inside the resident. The pet is now in the care of a neighbour.

The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.