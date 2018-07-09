OFM investigates fatal fire in Dundas
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 9:27AM EDT
The Office of the Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate a deadly fire in Dundas early Monday morning.
The fire broke out at a home on Greening Court at around 3:45 a.m.
The Hamilton Fire Department told CP24 that when crews arrived on scene, the discovered heavy smoke and a single-storey home engulfed in flames.
One person found inside the home was taken to hospital for treatment but later died.
A second victim who was outside the home when firefighters arrived was also taken to hospital. Their current condition is not known at this time.
Firefighters managed to rescue a dog found inside the resident. The pet is now in the care of a neighbour.
The Office of the Fire Marshal will be investigating the cause and origin of the fire.