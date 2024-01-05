Old Navy stores will be putting up their shutters inside two malls across the Greater Toronto Area by the end of the month.

On Friday, an Old Navy spokesperson confirmed to CTV News Toronto the stores will be closing at the Toronto Eaton Centre and Markville Shopping Centre in Markham by Jan. 24.

“Old Navy is always evaluating its real estate portfolio to ensure a healthy fleet of stores that can provide the best possible experience for our customers,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

“Local customers can continue to shop other nearby Old Navy locations in Toronto, Vaughan, Richmond Hill and Scarborough, or shop our Gap Inc. family of brands online.”

Other retailers part of the Gap Inc. family include Athleta, Banana Republic and, its namesake, Gap.

It’s the latest big-name retailer to bite the dust in Toronto.

Last year, all Bed, Bath & Beyond stores closed in Canada in April after filing for bankruptcy. Months later, in June, Nordstrom withdrew all of its stores across Canada, including its online store Nordstrom.ca, citing a lack of profitability for the Canadian business.

CTV News Toronto reached out to Cadillac Fairview, the commercial real estate company that owns the two malls, for comment but did not hear a response by publication.